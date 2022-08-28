Susan Rebecca (Kimmes) Tate MAY 31, 1951 - AUG. 11, 2022
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Susan Rebecca (Kimmes) Tate MAY 31, 1951 - AUG. 11, 2022
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Susan Rebecca Tate (Kimmes) died on August 11, 2022, at her son’s home in Gooding, Idaho lovingly surrounded by her family and friends.
Susan was born on May 31, 1951 in Oakdale, CA to Virgil Leon Tate and Ethel Elizabeth (Willis) Tate. The family lived in Kansas City, Kansas until Susan was 11 years old. At that time, they moved to Idaho. She attended school in Fruitland, Idaho and there met and married Larry Kimmes. They had three children, Larry Todd Kimmes, Rebecca Elizabeth Kimmes and Aaron Scott Kimmes.
The family had a two year adventure living in Senegal, Africa while Larry worked on a farming project that taught natives how to plant, irrigate and raise crops to sustain their families. When they returned to the U.S.A. they moved to Gooding, Idaho and purchased a farm. Todd attended the Idaho State School for the Deaf and Susan became an interpreter. She spent her entire professional career serving the deaf community as an interpreter. She worked in many different venues from courts and classrooms to public and private meetings. Upon retirement, Susan began traveling and loved spending winters in Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Elizabeth Tate and her beloved son, Aaron Kimmes who died in a tragic accident at age 8.
Susan is survived by her son, Todd (Kim) Kimmes, Gooding, ID, her daughter Rebecca (Fred) Bisconer, Yacolt, WA; her brother, Leon (Kathy) Tate, Morgan Hill, CA, and her Brother David (Debra) Tate, Weiser, ID; her ex-husband, Larry (Sharon) Kimmes, Gooding, ID; six grandsons and six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.
A celebration of life with be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 3pm. It will be hosted at Todd and Kim Kimmes’ home, 1826 South 2100 East, Gooding, ID. Meat and rolls will be provided. Please feel free to bring a side dish, your own beverages, and a lawn chair.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.