Susan Mell of Payette passed away unexpectedly January 21. She was 75.
Susan was born March 23, 1946 in Payette to Raymond Anderson and Mary Cheek Anderson. She graduated from Payette High School in 1964 and took classes at Treasure Valley College. She lived briefly in John Day, Oregon and Seattle, but spent most of her life in her hometown of Payette.
She worked for Hanigan Chevrolet in Payette before moving into banking at Idaho First National. She also worked at West One, U.S. Bank and Intermountain Community Bank, from which she retired. She married Tony Mell in 1968 and raised her daughters Tina (Freeman) and Lisa (McGinnis). Sue was the doting and beloved grandmother of four grandkids.
Gregarious and generous, Sue enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her Payette home, including card night nearly every Friday evening for more than 20 years. Sue and Tony enjoyed fishing the Little Salmon River near Riggins, going to casinos and trying every “greasy spoon” restaurant she could find. She was a proud and outspoken connoisseur of local dining establishments.
Her grandchildren were her priority in retirement. Grandma Sue was a regular at volleyball games, dance recitals, award assemblies and at her happiest on Grandparents Day.
Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tony Mell; daughter Tina Freeman and her husband Dave Freeman; daughter Lisa McGinnis and her husband Shane McGinnis; grandchildren Lisa Durrett, Debra Freeman, Trinity McGinnis and Cameron McGinnis; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and father, and a grandson, Tanner Freeman.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the R and L Event Center, 633 Second Avenue, in Payette.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Mell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.