Susan Louise (Kessler) Chandler April 13, 1940-Dec 15, 2022
Vale
Susan Louise (Kessler) Chandler appeared on our earth at the Ontario, Oregon Holy Rosary Hospital on April 13th, 1940 and graduated from her earthly bounds on December 15th, 2022.
Susan was of hardy Oregon Trail Pioneer stock as her paternal Grandmother Lulu Kessler was a granddaughter of the Wells’ and Glenn’s wagon trains from Iowa. Lulu met Susan’s Grandfather Arthur Kessler while she ran a boarding house in Vale, Oregon. Lulu and Arthur’s son, Susan’s father was Kenneth Kessler (Kessler’s Chevrolet Vale). Susan’s Mother, Esther Kessler was a daughter of James and Grace (Handcock) Atherton.
Susan attended Vale School from kindergarten to her 1958 senior graduation. Susan was a member of the dance team and a Harvest Festival princess her senior year.
Susan married Kenneth Perkins soon after graduation and together they had three children, David (1959), Danny (1961) and Debra (1968). This marriage ended in 1976.
Susan married Delmer Chandler in 1977 and moved out to the Westfall, Oregon ranching community. Delmer and Susan later moved to Vale and Susan attended the nursing program at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon. In 1987 Susan earned her Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts. Susan received her Registered Nursing license after passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses exam.
In 2004 Susan earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies from the Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon. As an RN, Susan managed nursing staff at several medical institutions before settling in to enjoy her later years helping out with grandchildren, daily luncheon trips to Ontario including meetups with her lifelong friends at Tacos El Zarape. Susan and Delmer also enjoyed many trips to the Oregon Coast.
Susan was well known for being available and sensitive to the needs of others. This attribute extended to the local cat population who knew where to come for a kind word and a free meal.
Susan was proceeded into the arms of Jesus by her parents, Kenneth and Esther (Atherton) Kessler, her son David Perkins, granddaughter Danielle (Perkins) Sanders and step-grandson Kevin Gambles.
Susan is survived by her husband Delmer Chandler (Vale, Or.), sister Kay (Kessler) Johnson (Rick Patsche) (Medford, Or.), Niece Jeannie and Nephew Tucker Johnson (Kay,) son Danny Perkins Sr. (DeAnn) (Vale, Or.), daughter Debra (Perkins) Lukehart (Martin Coy) (Ontario, Or.), grandchildren Megan and Tony (David), Raquel, Eric and Danny Jr. (Danny Sr.), Jennifer, Teresa, Stacy and Andrew Hicks, Rebecca Lukehart (Debra) and 22 Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Vale Feral Cat Project (Vale City Hall or 208-412-0463).To be announced