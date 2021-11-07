Susan Swisher Becker 71, passed away at home Oct. 24, 2021, surrounded by her family and new friend/caregiver whom she loved dearly. She lost, one last long hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She had a strong will to live and didn’t want to leave her family, especially her husband. Susan was deeply Christian and said she was ready to meet the Lord. She let this world after having had all her wants and wishes granted that she had prayed for. She felt at peace for the first time in a long time.
Susan was born in Ontario, Oregon on Feb. 14 1950 to Terry and Geraldine Swisher. She the oldest of three children, she lived in Payette Idaho until she finished high school in 1968. She attend Linn-Benton Community College from 1988-1990 earning a Associates Degree in Business Management and Marketing. She work for Hewlett Packard for 23 years before retiring and she made many long lasting friends there.
Susan met her future husband, Roger Becker, while attending algebra class at LBCC and they were married in Reno, Nevada in Aug. 1991. They were one of those couples who aways held each other’s hand, sat on the same side of the booth, you rarely seen one without the other at the at their side. They traveled to many destinations, but she especially loved the ocean and central Oregon. She enjoyed cooking, antiquing, car shows and cruises, cross stitch, gardening and many other activities.
Susan is survived by her husband Roger Becker of Albany. Her children Anthony Fulk and Heather Fulk of Albany. Sister Shari Bachmann and her husband Larry of Crescent City Ca. and many cousins, nieces and nephews throughout the United States.
Susan was proceeded in death by her father Terry Swisher, mother Geraldine Kinney and brother Ron Swisher.
A donation for the cure of pancreatic cancer would be greatly appreciated or to any cancer institution which has touch your family deeply.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022 at the family plot located in the Rosedale Memorial Gardens. A day will be posted as the time becomes firm.
