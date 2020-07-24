Sumi (Tanaka) Ishida
July 20, 1931 - July 19, 2020
ONTARIO
Sumi was born on July 20, 1931, to Koichi and Naka (Magari) Tanaka in Seattle, WA; and left us peacefully on July 19, 2020, in Boise, ID.
Sumi was predeceased by husband Kay, her parents, brothers George and Nobi (Itsuko), and sisters Yone and Kimi.
Mom is survived by her children Bruce (Karon) Ishida, Julie (Steve) Barker, Peggy (Brian) Paxton, Joey (Brenda) Ishida, and Victor Ishida; grandchildren (Gary, Kim, Daniel, Dana, JJ, Jessica); great grandchildren (Elizabeth, Teddy, Rainey, Boone), and great-great grandchildren (McKenzie, Liam, Silas). She is also survived by her brother Robert (Toyo) Tanaka of Seattle, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Sumi attended elementary school in Seattle, but with the start of World War II, her family was interned in Minidoka Relocation Camp near Hunt, ID. After the war, the family returned to Seattle, where she graduated from Franklin High School in 1949, and then attended 2 years of business school.
Sumi met Kay who was in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Lawton in Seattle; they were married on August 23, 1952. The newlyweds found their way to the Treasure Valley, working in agriculture and starting a family. It was not an easy life on the farm, but Mom and Dad worked hard, and provided their family a good upbringing. Sumi later worked as a Title IX educator at Adrian High School, serving for 21 years. She enjoyed working with kids, and was proud to participate in the education of local youth. Finally, in 1998, Mom and Dad retired in Ontario.
Mom enjoyed fishing, bingo, old movies, and the Seattle Mariners (Ichiro was her favorite player). She enjoyed crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, and trivia game shows that challenged her. Mom loved her miniature dachshunds, and along with Dad, is somewhere celebrating a joyous reunion.
At Mom’s request, there will not be a service. If you wish, remembrances may be sent to your favorite charity in her memory, for which the family sincerely thanks you.
