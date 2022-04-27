Steven Loren Fisher, age 68, of New Plymouth, died peacefully November 28, 2021, in Ontario. Graveside Service will be Saturday at 11:00 am April 30, 2022 at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208.642.3333 www.shafferjensen.com
Steven was born on March 3, 1953 to Loren and Elaine Fisher.
He was married to Jane Meroney for 23 years and they had a son, Justin and a daughter, Melissa. He lived in New Plymouth his entire life except for the last 6 years in Ontario.
He enjoyed farming, ranching, and milking cows growing up and through his adulthood. He worked for the New Plymouth Fire Dept., the City of New Plymouth, the Co-op, and American Fine foods.
Some of Steve’s favorite pass times were hunting, fishing, camping, and rounding up cattle with his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his sister, Lorene (Donald) Schuster of Caldwell, ID; Brother David (Mary) Fisher of Star, ID; Son, Justin (Shandee) Fisher of Weiser, ID; Daughter, Melissa (Nathan) Noah of Cambridge, ID; Five grandchildren, Trenton, and Sequoia Fisher, Russell, Eli, and Charlee Rose Noah.
He was preceded in death by his parents Loren and Elaine Fisher.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the New Plymouth Senior Center in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel P.O. Box 730 Payette, Idaho 83661.