Steven David Meier
June 25,1946 - Aug. 27, 2020
PAYETTE
Steven David Meier entered eternal rest at about 10 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was lovingly cared for by his wife, Opal during his last days.
Many friends and family members called, visited, and sent cards during his final days and we are forever grateful.
Steve was born on June 25,1946 to Dave and Dorothy Meier, deceased.
Survivors include his wife, Opal, her 4 children along with his 2 sons, Jason (Jessica) with their 4 children and Danny. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Deborah Christine (Bill) and Kris (the late Jamie) John and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steven entered the military as a conscientious objector, taking him to John Hopkins in Maryland. During his time in the military service in the White Coat division, he met and married Betty Goodlow. Danny and Jason were born to this union. After marriage, they went back to Scottsbluff and continued farming.
In 1988, Steve and Betty moved to California. They later divorced.
He met and married Opal Howard in 2000. They shared their home with their dog Ginger and Lucy Cat. They lived in Montana and then made his home in Payette, Idaho. The last 20 years, Steven was happily married to Opal and he built up many relationships in every place he lived.
Steve lived an interesting and storied life. His career took him across the US and he made many lifetime friends. He was proud that his boss called him one of the best field men he had ever had.
Steven was a big man with a big personality. He laughed hard, was a great earner, and lived big!
He will be forever missed. We look forward to the resurrection day when we will all be reunited once again in the glorious presence of God.
Services scheduled on Sept. 14 at 11:00am at Shaffer-Jensen in Payette Idaho. Graveside military service at 2 pm at the Veterans Cemetery in Boise.