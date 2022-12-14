Steven D. Moeller passed away peacefully after complications from a stroke, with his family by his side in Meridian, Idaho on December 7th at the age of 71.
Steve was born October 10, 1951, in Ontario Oregon to Paul and June Moeller. Steve graduated from Ontario Oregon in 1969. Upon graduating Steve attended University of Oregon, where he studied journalism.
After College, Steve found his way back to Ontario Oregon and soon started a family, where he then welcomed his daughter Alicia. Steve began working in Construction and worked for Lzicar Construction, Maeda and Tuttle, and Liddle & Moeller Construction.
Steve’s family and friends remember that although he had his struggles in life, he was a good-hearted and caring man. Steve lived on the family farm and enjoyed listening to music. In his past-time, Steve enjoyed reading and writing about religion and would spend time sending letters to the Signs of Times. Up to his final days, what brought Steve pure happiness in life aside from family, was loving on his furry legged children, Wishbone, Alphie and Georgia. Steve would agree that although dogs are not our whole live, they make our lives whole. Steve’s life was complete, and he always found peace with his loyal companions by his side.
Steve is survived by his daughter Alicia Marie Moeller Brandenburger, and grandchildren. His sister, Linda Hamilton and her husband (deceased) Dale Hamilton, of Salem Oregon, Sister, Christine Schmidt and her husband Randy Schmidt of Boise, Idaho and Brother, Rick Moeller and his wife Dixie Moeller of Ontario, Oregon. Steve’s nieces and nephews, Kelley Hamilton (Salem, Oregon), Troy Hamilton (Washington), Amy Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt, Eric, Megan, and Ashley Moeller and many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Moeller and Mildred June Trap and his best friend and cousin, Lance Norman.
Steve loved donating to St. Jude Children Hospital. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to stjude.org The family would like to thank Meadow View Assisted Living staff and Hospice for their care and support. Steve’s wishes were to have no services.