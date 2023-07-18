Stevan Smith MAY 7, 1947 - June 18, 2023
Mann Creek
Stevan Smith MAY 7, 1947 - June 18, 2023
Mann Creek
Stevan Wade Smith was born May 7, 1947, in Nyssa, Ore. He was the youngest of four born to Hollie and Alma Smith. He attended Haas School, a country school on the Weiser Flat, and later attended Weiser Middle School and Weiser High School.
Steve was a fun and loving guy with several good and loyal friends. Life didn’t always treat him well, but you would never know it by his attitude. He was the life of the party and was beloved by his family, especially his nephews and nieces, who could hardly wait until he showed up with a good joke or just for a good time.
He was well-known for his honesty and fairness in his insulation business, and was never out of work. He was kind and generous to everyone and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He loved taking care of stray animals, especially his favorite cat.
You wonder sometimes why God takes the good ones and leaves the less deserving. He’ll never know how much we will miss his presence. May the 23rd Psalms be his guide.
A special thank you from our family to our own Toni Smith, who after Steve’s stroke, made many trips with him to Boise for rehab and doctor appointments. He said he never wanted to be a burden to anyone, but so appreciated her care and thoughtfulness.
Stevan has two sons, Shane Smith and Lance Smith, both residing in the Boise area, and four grandsons. We always teased him about being Mom’s favorite, which was okay with the rest of us, because we thought he was special, too.
When he was in school, he had a newspaper route after school. He did a stint in the National Guard and was promoted to corporal. Mom saw that he had lots of goodies, which his whole company enjoyed.
He enjoyed lots of family outings, was manager of Kinney and Keele in Ontario for a while, then worked for Boise Cascade in Payette, where he started his insulation business. The nephews said Steve probably gave them all their first job and was generous with the paycheck, so they always liked working for “Uncle Stevie.”
Steve is survived by his two sons, Shane (Heidi) Smith; Shane’s two sons, Staten and Lawson; Lance Smith and his two sons, Jarrod and Jaden; brothers, Clarence Smith of Weiser, Idaho, Michael (Sonja) Smith, Pendleton, Ore.; sister, Barbara (Delos) Lee, Oregon Slope; and several nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held Aug. 5 at the Vendome Events Center in Weiser, Idaho, from noon to 4 p.m. Come and enjoy good memories.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.