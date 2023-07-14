Sr. Kay Marie Duncan DEC 16, 1936 - JULY 7, 2023
BAKER
Sr. Kay Marie Duncan, OSF, (formerly Sr. Ruth Mary), 86, died on July 7, 2023 at OSF Assisi House, Aston, PA. A professed member of the OSF Phila. for 66 yrs. Sister was born in Baker, OR.; a graduate of St. Francis Academy, earned her BS Education from Marylhurst College and MA Private School Administration from Univ. of San Francisco. Sr Kay Marie served in the Portland Archdiocese at St. James School in McMinnville and St. John Fisher School in Portland; the Seattle Archdiocese at St. Charles School in Tacoma, St. Francis House in Puyallup and Catherine Place in Tacoma; and the Diocese of Baker at St. Elizabeth/St. Anthony Health Services and Pathways Hospice in Baker City.
Sr. Kay Marie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Duncan; and nephew, James “Eddie” Beck. She is survived by her sister, Emmy Bellows; sister-in-law, Claire Duncan; nieces & nephews, Duane, Robert & John Beck, Hugh & Matt Duncan, Stephanie & Steve Bellows, Colleen Downing, Kathy Casper, Karen Johnson; and her Franciscan family.
Funeral Services Friday, July 14 at the Assisi House. Christian Wake Service & Viewing 9:30-11am, Funeral Mass 11am. Full obituary and livestream link visit https://osfphila.org. Donations Srs of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.
