Socorro Urrea JULY 20, 1935 — JAN. 6, 2021
ONTARIO
Socorro A. Urrea 85, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Mom was born July 20, 1935 in Pinos, Zacatecas, Mexico to Manual Anguiano and Consuelo Vanegas. She met the love of her life Elisandro in 1953. They were married on May 8, 1954 in Edinburg, Texas. In the early 60’s, the family migrated to Oregon in the bed of a potato truck. Together with dad they did migrant work and later Mom worked for Ore-Ida and Murakami Produce. Mom’s main focus was raising her children. She instilled the values of Faith, Family and Service. She was a meticulous house keeper and loved cooking for family gatherings. She could never say enough about her grandchildren as they grew into young adults. She never could quit smiling over the great and great great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children sons Elisandro, Jr. (Kathy) Urrea and José (Sandy) Urrea, daughters Rocio Anderson and Maria (José) Lopez; grandchildren Cristina, Angelita (Chris), Margarita (Ruben), Jonathan (Liz), Alejandra, Samantha, Amy (Demitri), Cristóbal, and Miren. 17 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and another soon to join our family. Siblings Jose, Juan, Amparo, Rosario, Juanita, Jesus and Jose and their families. Her Urrea and Rodriguez in law families, and many nieces and nephews. Her extended family whom she loved as her own children, the Plazola’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and son Antonio Urrea, daughter in law Sherry Urrea and son in law Andy Anderson.
Mom we miss you and know you waited 2 years (leap) to be reunited with our dad, the love of your life. How the heavens are celebrating your arrival.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 3 to 5 P.M. at the Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Rosary with Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Payette, Idaho. Due to covid, we ask that you wear masks.
Special thanks and much love to Joann Buhr-Cote for your years of care, Romelia Sanchez for your love and spiritual visits that she cherished and Olivia Marines for bringing a bright light to her world as she approached the end. Heart and Home Hospice for giving her comfort. For all the prayers, food and phone calls.