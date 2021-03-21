Sidney Harry Doll
APRIL 2, 1941 — MARCH 16, 2021
PAYETTE
On Tuesday March 16, 2021, Sidney Harry Doll, loving husband to Diane Catherine and Father of 4, Kathy, Heather, Ian and Robin, went to heaven at the age of 79.
Sidney was born in Mandan, ND on April 2, 1941 to Maggie and Vines Doll. He wed the love of his life on April 20, 1963 in Portland, OR.
Sid enjoyed the outdoors camping, hunting and especially the Oregon Coast. Ever resourceful, he learned how to build, install and fix pretty much anything. Sid worked hard as a welder and mill worker to support his family and was well liked by his peers. Vehicles were one of his favorite hobbies, he got a big kick out of his most recent car the Chevy Volt because he finally had a plugin vehicle that runs on electricity. He was known for his big smile and outgoing friendly demeanor. His favorite way to spend his time was with family and friends.
Sid will be joined in Heaven by his Father, Mother, Brothers Thomas and Robert, as well as his Daughter Heather, Grandson Nicholas, and Nephew Jerry. He is survived by his Wife, 3 children, his Grandson Lucas and Nieces and Nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Sid’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Just Ducky fund for children with cancer. Contact the family for details.