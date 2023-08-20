Shirley Simpson NOV. 19, 1927 - AUG. 15, 2023
ONTARIO
Shirley A. Simpson was born November 19, 1927 at Yakima, Washington to Frank and Jennie Hutcheon. She lived in Mabton, Washington until 1937 when the family move to Ontario, Oregon to farm land in the Ontario Heights area. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1945.
She married Walter “Red” Fritts in 1947. From this union two (2) sons Terry and Steve were born. The marriage was dissolved in 1953. She married Ray E. Simpson in 1954. From this union three (3) more children (Wendy, Dixie, Randy) were born.
Shirley worked for the Ontario Elks Lodge for 20 years eventually becoming the first “women” club manager in the Ontario Lodge. After working at the Lodge, she worked for Western Bank for 15 ½ years, retiring in 1994. She received the “Gold Circle” award from Western Bank. It was the highest honor the bank could bestow, and she always wondered why she had received it.
She loved her family, her friends, her home and yard. She is survived by her children; Terry & Terri, Steve & Paula Fritts, Wendy & Marty Cramer, Dixie & Rick Moeller, Randy & Samantha Simpson. Thirteen grandchildren – Tim, Fawn, Andrea, Lindsey, Luke, Cassie, Chad, Alexz, Eric, Megan, Ashley, Dustin and Stephanie and many Great grandchildren. Nieces Cindy Nishahara, Patty DeVeny, Patty Trost and Judy Presnell. Nephews Tim Schaffer, Donald Jenson, Joe Simpson, and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, sister and brother-in-law Millie and Harry Schaffer, brother and sister-in-law Bernard and Colleen Hutcheon, nephew Frank Hutcheon and a grand daughter Katie.
Her final wish to all of you “Sing no sad songs for me for I have lived a full and long life. I have known love and friendship and have had many, many blessings. Remember me with love and laughter – that’s all I ask. Til we meet again Shirley.
PS - More has happened since I wrote this so change it please. Mom
To you Kids – Change whatever you want to change, make it shorter if you want to. I just thought this might help. Check the spelling. Please write it so someone can read it – Mom.
Celebration of Life (potluck) will be held on Saturday, August 26 th at 2:00 p.m. at her home located at 586 NW 3rd Street, Ontario.
