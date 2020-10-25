Shirley S White
Jan 3rd, 1943-Oct 2nd, 2020
PARMA
The supreme happiness of life is
the conviction that we are loved.
-Victor Hugo
On October 2nd, 2020, Shirley S. White, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Born in Council, Idaho to Harlan and Hazel Morris where she grew up. Later in her years, she married Frank L. White in Reno, Nevada on August 22nd, 1973 and in 1985, they moved back to Council.
In Council, she worked at a local grocery store in the meat department, packaging meat and frying up food for the little deli in front of the department. She was always happy to share a word or two with folks when they came in and crack some jokes with her friends.
When spring and summer came along, you would find her out in the woods, gathering mushrooms and huckleberries with a friend or a relative. She enjoyed being out in the woods and would spend all day out there, happy and smiling.
Another place she always enjoyed was the local library in Council. She would be there almost every day they were open, browsing through the shelves and checking out a dozen books, or just visiting with the librarian and talking with the locals that came in.
After her husband passed away in 2009, she moved from Council to Parma, Idaho to live with her son for her remaining years. She was a good friend, a great mother, and the most wonderful grandma a kid could ask for. She loved her family fiercely and she was loved just as much in return.
She leaves behind 3 sons, Skip (Kerrie) of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Robert (Gloria) of Parma, Idaho, and Todd (Faye) of Payette, Idaho. She is also survived by 1 daughter, Kristina White of New Plymouth, Idaho, 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Other survivors include her brother Bruce Morris of Payette, a wonderfully kind niece, Becky Morris of Payette, her loving sister-in-law Ruth Toots Morris and her two close friends, Margaret Jean Kelley and Patti Gross of Council.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters, 1 child (Steven Douglas) 1 grandchild and other close family members. Services to follow in spring 2021