Shirley Jean Scott Barker
SEPT. 17, 1932 — MARCH 28, 2021
FRUITLAND
Shirley Jean (Scott) Barker (88), passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Fruitland, Idaho from complications of COVID-19. She was born September 17, 1932, in Menan, Idaho, to Dora Hawker Scott and Buster L. Scott. She was their only child. Shirley attended many different schools all over the state of Idaho and graduated in 1950 from the original Old Idaho Falls High School.
She married Ralph J. Beagley on October 7, 1950 and to them two girls were born. Kim was born in 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Six weeks later they moved to her parent’s farm in New Plymouth, Idaho and Terri was born in 1956 in Ontario, Oregon. They were later divorced.
On January 18, 1978 she married Darrell Barker and was later sealed to him in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple. Darrell and Shirley lived the ranch life on Big Willow in their house on the hill until 2001 when they moved to her parent’s farm between New Plymouth and Fruitland, Idaho. This is where they spent their retirement years until it became necessary in 2018 to move into assisted living in Fruitland, Idaho. They were married 43 years when Darrell passed.
Shirley was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions over the years in the 1st Ward in New Plymouth, Idaho. Her favorite of all callings was as a librarian in the genealogy library at both Ontario, Oregon and Fruitland, Idaho, for over fifteen years. This is where some of her most dear friendships were formed.
She loved growing things, gardens and flowers. She was especially proud and fond of her rose gardens. She enjoyed going to the Pendleton Roundup with Darrell and dear friends each year for her birthday.
Shirley believed that you should use it up, wear it out, make do or do without. As one of her granddaughters told her, “Grandma, you are a keeper.” Meaning grandma you keep everything. She loved antiques. She loved her family and many friends and was given much love in return. She will be greatly missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Buster L. Scott and Dora (Hawker) Scott and her dear husband, Darrell E Barker (10 months to the day). Shirley is survived by her children Kim Beckman (David) of Hayden, Idaho and their children Teah Ballard, Levi Beckman and Kaci Beckman; Terri Wade of Ontario, Oregon and her children Jamee Wade and Mandy Wade and 8 great-grandchildren. Stepsons Scott (Carla) Barker of New Plymouth, Idaho; and Kevin Barker of New Plymouth, Idaho; 6 step-grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thurs. April 1 at Parkview Cemetery 3600 Highway 30 W, New Plymouth, Idaho under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Shirley’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.