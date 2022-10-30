Shirley Ann (Littlejohn) Rich age 67. Born March 6, 1955 and passed away October 21, 2022 Born to Marion (Rolles) & Marion Littlejohn of Portland Oregon. Shirley lived in Portland until 1980 and then moved with her family to Vale, Oregon
Then in 1983 she moved to Payette with her 3 children to marry her husband Phil Rich Sr. Together they raised 8 kids. Shirley is survived by her Mother Marion Crampon, her sister Teresa (Jim) Williams of Vale, Oregon two brothers Merel Littlejohn of Vale Oregon, Terry (Linda) Littlejohn of Vale, Oregon, Her Husband Phil Rich Sr. of Payette, Daughter Lori (Reason) Sheffield of Ontario, Oregon, Son David (Christina) Eads of Payette, Daughter Wendy (Mike) Shaw of Payette, Idaho. Bonus Kids Teresa Rich of Texas ,Philip Jr (Lyka) of the Philippines, Shelly Rich, Coeurd’Alene, Idaho, Apryl (Jason) Starr. Rathdrum, Idaho. Along with 23 Grand Kids & 16 Great grand Kids. Shirley was preceded in Death by her Father Marion Littlejohn, Step Father Chuck Crampton, Father-in-law, Mother-in-law, Daughter Kris, Uncle Chuck Condon, Aunt Ellen Condon, Cousin Donna Luther and Sister-in-law Helen Rich along with other Uncles and Aunts and family members.
Celebration of Life will be Nov 4, 2022 at 4 pm at River of Life Christian Center Payette. Graveside service at 3.
