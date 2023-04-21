Shirley Ann Neiberger MARCH 13, 1938 - APRIL 12, 2023
ONTARIO
When you sat down beside her, you were guaranteed three things: good conversation, sage advice, and rich laughter.
With heavy hearts full of love and gratitude, the family of Shirley Ann Neiberger announces her peaceful passing on April 12, 2023, in Payette, Idaho.
Shirley was born in New Plymouth, Idaho, on March 13, 1938, to Otto and Edna Parker. She spent her early years in the rural countryside with her parents and six sisters. Money was scarce, but love was not, and during those tough times Shirley learned skills she would carry with her throughout her life, and later gift to her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent gardener and canner, an avid hunter and fisherwoman, and an ace with a needle and thread.
She attended Ontario High School, and later married George Neiberger on April 14, 1961. They settled in Ontario, and Shirley brought into the marriage her two children, Suzy and Michael. Later, they added three more daughters. The twins, Cory and Tory, were born in April 1962, and Tina, a year later, in August 1963.
George and Shirley divorced in 1980 but maintained a friendship that lasted until the end of his life.
Over the years, Shirley was a jack of many trades. She experienced a richness of life through her many jobs, but always said the one she loved most was cooking for firefighters on forest fires.
During the summer of 1984, Shirley was in an accident, and suffered a neck injury that no longer allowed her to work. It could not, however, steal her zest for life, and she became a pillar of perseverance, insisting on living life free, fun, and a little bit sassy. Her smile never wavered and never failed to light up the room.
As she grew older, her door remained wide open, willing to accept any who needed her love, whether they were four-legged or two. She deeply treasured her pets and never knew a bad time to visit with a loved one or neighbor.
Trips with her cousins and sisters to Jackpot and Mexico were often the highlights of her year. She was always saving up for the next one, or excitedly planning another vacation to the Oregon coast. Shirley loved Boise State football, hardly ever missing a game, and you could often find a deck of cards on her table, ready for the next round of Gin Rummy.
Always her family’s biggest fan, she offered unconditional support when they were competing in sports, starting new jobs, getting married, or beginning families of their own. When things didn’t work out, she was the kindest shoulder to cry on. She knew what was important in life, and her family was her everything.
Shirley is preceded in death by her mother Edna, her stepfather Elmer Brockman, and her father Otto, (whom she lovingly called “Daddy” for the entirety of her life); several dearly loved cousins and brothers-in-law, her treasured sisters Margaret Hat, Helen Nielsen, and Bev Murphy, and her precious children Suzy Luna and Michael Lee Dayley, as well as many beloved pets.
She will be sorely missed by her three daughters, Cory Neiberger-Branch of Mesa, Idaho, Tory (Harvey) Manser of Payette, Idaho, and Tina (Jim) Ireland of Payette, Idaho; her sisters, Donna Evans, Kay Widmer, and Barbara Hovde, as well as many cousins and nieces and her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
What a beautiful difference one single life can make. We love you, our Mom, Grandma, Sister, Cousin, Aunt and Friend. These precious memories will bloom forever in our hearts until we meet again.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, the 6th of May, from 2 P.M. — 4 P.M. at the RL Event Center (633 2nd Ave. S, Payette, Idaho)