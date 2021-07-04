Shigeo S. Fujikawa APRIL 25, 1929 — JUNE 1, 2021
FORMERLY OF ADRIAN
Shigeo S. Fujikawa was born in Honeyville, Utah. He was the fifth of seven children born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenzo Fujikawa, first-generation immigrants from Japan. Shig graduated from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951. He proudly served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953.
On February 17, 1958, Shig married Frieda Nakamoto, who would be lovingly at his side for the next 63 years. They were the first couple to be married in the newly-constructed Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple in Ontario, Oregon. They settled on a farm near Adrian, where they built their home and raised four daughters.
Shig and Frieda farmed for 40 years. Shig also worked at D&B Supply Company in Caldwell and Ontario. When he wasn’t farming or working, Shig could be found fishing, hunting, supporting his daughters at school functions (he loved father-daughter field hockey), or visiting his family in Utah. In 1999, Shig and Frieda moved to Beaverton, Oregon, to be closer to their family. They enjoyed all of their grandchildren, who they avidly supported in sporting and music events.
The farmer in Shig never waned, even after he moved to town. The entire backyard of his suburban property was turned into a garden. He enjoyed sharing his bounteous harvests of squash, tomatoes, cucumbers and beans with family, friends and neighbors. He truly had two green thumbs, as there was nothing that he couldn’t grow.
Shig was adventurous. He explored the local waters for fish of all types and sizes, and particularly loved salmon fishing! Shig and Frieda hunted matsutake mushrooms on Zigzag, went clamming at Seaside, and traveled to Japan, the Bahamas, Mexico, Hawaii, and Alaska. The best part was that their excursions always included friends or family.
Shig loved sports and competition. In his early years, he was known for his quick reflexes which served him well in playing baseball. Later, he followed the Mariners (Ichiro was his favorite player). In recent years, he and Frieda were regular Max riders on Trailblazer game nights, sporting Blazer colors at the Moda Center.
Shig was a member of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple (Ontario) and the Oregon Buddhist Temple (Portland). He was involved with the Hiroshima Club and delivered meals for Ikoinokai, a Japanese meals-on-wheels program. He believed in working hard to give back to the community.
Shig had spirit. When it came to his passions of family, fishing, farming, and food, he was all in. He loved Costco hotdogs, Carl’s Jr. hamburgers, and Frieda’s home-baked pies. He got excited about finding a good bargain, fixing things, and saving money on a utility bill. He is fondly remembered as a smart and resourceful handy man.
Lastly, Shig valued education. He was very proud of his kids’ and grandkids’ college degrees. He was a life-long learner who eagerly embraced new technology.
Shig is survived by his wife, Frieda; daughters Clara (Steve) Pawlowski, Debbie (Connie) Tanaka, Karen (Will) Jung, and Kenna (Dave) Latwesen; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers Kane (Sachi), Torrance, CA, and Yuzo (Kiyoko), Honeyville, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenji and Nobe; and sisters Sachi Kubosumi and Mary Kawaguchi.
At his request, a private family service will be held at the Oregon Buddhist Temple in Portland. Interment will be in the Willamette National Veteran’s Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. A memorial service at the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple in Ontario will be held on September 5th at 11am.
Thank you to everyone who cared for Shig during his time of illness. We are forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ikoinokai, 1333 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214; Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, P.O. Box 397, Ontario, OR. 97914; or the Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland, OR. 97202.