Shellie Ann Neill

Shellie “Sissy” Ann Neill passed away, June 23rd, 2022. A beacon of kindness and light, she shared everything she had with everyone she met. She embraced the simple things in life and found true happiness and love in her family.
She was born in Ontario, Oregon on January 30th, 1964 to Karen and Dale LaCrone. The oldest of her three siblings, Shellie grew up on her family’s homestead in New Plymouth, Idaho. On July 11th, 1997, she married Ernie Neill amongst the beauty and wildness of the South Fork of the Salmon River, where she spent many unforgettable summers growing up.
She lived in downtown New Plymouth with her husband and worked as a paraprofessional at Fruitland High School. For eight years she made a difference every day in the lives of countless students, parents, teachers, and staff. Above all, she LOVED her students and supporting Grizzlies athletics.
Sissy is survived by her husband, her parents, her father-in-law, Ernie Neill Sr., her sister, Lisa (Scott) Gosse, her brothers, James “Jim” (Carmen) and Scooter LaCrone, her brother-in-law, Cully (Brandi) Neill, and her nieces and nephews Kayla, Raelynn, Lane, Teige, Glen, Carleigh, and Kaiden. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Linda, and her sister-in-law, Shannon.
We loved Sissy as she taught us to love—completely and unconditionally. She was one of those rare and special people who helped everyone see the best in themselves and others. The world is simply a brighter and better place from having had her in it.
In her final days, she remained a staunch believer that, above all, “Love is good.” We will carry that with us always.
At her request there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to the Fruitland High School Special Education Department PO Box A Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
If you have any questions please call FHS at 208-452-3595.
