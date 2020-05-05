Shelley Schulthies Goodfellow
July 28, 1952 - April 29, 2020
FRUITLAND
Shelley Schulthies Goodfellow, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on April 29, 2020 in Fruitland, Idaho.
Shelley was born July 28, 1952 in Nyssa, Oregon to Ray Howard Schulthies and Evelyn Bair Schulthies. She had four older siblings – Brent and Berniel, Van and Vaughn – and was the first not to be a twin. Later Launa, Preston, and Travis were born. She loved her family deeply and had a special relationship with each of her siblings. After her mother died, Ray married Joan McCune and she gained 6 more siblings, Linda, David, Gary, Donna, Jim, and John McCune.
Shelley was raised on a farm in Nyssa and spent many hours milking cows and hoeing fields. She learned to be a hard worker and continued to be so for the remainder of her life. She loved spending time with her father and being outdoors. Shelley graduated from Nyssa High School in 1970 and then went on to Ricks College for a year. Life drastically changed in August of 1971 when her mother Evelyn died. Evelyn was killed when two crop duster planes collided in mid-air and landed on her parents’ home. Shelley stayed home that fall to help with the home and be with her family. She continued her studies at Treasure Valley Community College.
In 1972, while attending LDS Institute, she met her future husband, Neill Jensen Goodfellow. Theirs was a sweet romance and they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, September of 1972. They first lived in Ontario, Oregon then spent a short time at Fort Knox, Kentucky while Neill went to military training for the Idaho Guard. They moved back to Oregon and started their family. Shortly afterwards, they moved to Fruitland, Idaho and lived there for the remainder of her life.
Neill and Shelley were blessed with five wonderful children – Nathan, Anne, Cassandra, Aaron, and Matthew. Shelley loved them fiercely and taught them to work hard. In 2008, they were blessed with the opportunity to raise five of their grandchildren – Jensen, Haylie, Carsen, Easton, and Preston. The last twelve years of her life were dedicated to the raising of these sweet children. She loved each of them deeply and was always their champion.
Shelley was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the gospel above all else. She served in many capacities in the Church throughout her life from Primary President, Young Women’s, Librarian, Relief Society, and Stake Young Women.
Shelley spent the majority of her life being selfless, always putting others needs before her own and serving. She had many talents including sewing, cooking, canning, caring, and being able to identify other people’s needs. She was always loyal to her friends and family and was honest in all that she did. She had a kind word or message to share with whomever she came in contact with. Shelley lived for today and had an uncanny ability to be prepared for tomorrow.
Her great joy in life, was loving and caring for her husband Neill and would go anywhere he wanted to go. She was his biggest fan and supported him in all of his endeavors. She loved to go on long drives in the mountains with him and be by his side. She also loved her grandkids and was happiest when they were all in her backyard playing under the trees.
Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Evelyn Schulthies and her sister Berniel (Brent) Hartley. Shelley is survived by her husband Neill Goodfellow, her mother, Joan Schulthies; her five children – Nathan (Britany) Goodfellow, Anne (Micah) West, Cassandra (Jose) Vargas, Aaron (Bobbi) Goodfellow and Matthew (Brandie) Goodfellow; 27 grandchildren, her siblings Brent (Elaine) Schulthies, Van (Susan) Schulthies, Vaughn (Barbara) Schulthies, Launa (Rod) Frahm, Preston (Sheryl) Schulthies, Travis (Pam) Schulthies, Linda (Bob) Hoffman, David (Nancy) McCune, Gary (Lori) McCune, Donna (Butch) Buhrig, Jim McCune, and John (Debbie) McCune.
A viewing was held May 4, 2020, followed by a funeral in Fruitland and burial in the Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon.
