Sheldon Eugene Cutler
Aug. 6, 1950 - June 10, 2020
FRUITLAND
Sheldon Eugene Cutler died June 10, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by his family.
Sheldon was born August 6, 1950, in Blackfoot, Idaho, the only child to Carl and Orphan Cutler. He was raised in Pocatello, Idaho, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1968. During his early years, some of his most cherished memories included the time he spent with his grandparents, Eugene and Dottie Wilkins, and selling concessions during Idaho State University football games at the Spud Bowl.
Following graduation, Sheldon worked a few odd jobs, including at an auto parts store and at Challenge Cheese. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Phyllis Jo Bacon. During an outing to Ross Park in Pocatello, Sheldon saw Phyllis, who was attending Idaho State at the time, and worked up the courage to ask her out. Fortunately for him, she agreed.
The couple was married on April 10, 1971, and the following January, their oldest son, Andrew, was born. The young family moved to Weiser, Idaho, in 1973 where Sheldon went to work at Champion Mobile Homes building mobile homes. During their stay in Weiser, the family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Alison, in 1975.
In an effort to provide for his family, Sheldon soon transitioned from building mobile homes to delivering them, taking a job with Jensen Mobile Homes in Caldwell, Idaho. He then went to work for Boise Cascade and the family moved to Longmont, Colorado. After Boise Cascade was purchased, Sheldon took a temporary long-haul trucking job which took him away from home for weeks at a time. It was during one of these trips, that his life would forever be changed. During a break at a truck stop, Sheldon picked up a magazine called “Transport for Christ.” The magazine featured a page called “This message is not for sissies.” Knowing he was no sissy, Sheldon read the feature which provided testaments from other drivers sharing their testimony. It hit home with him and he eventually gave his life to the lord.
The family moved back to the Treasure Valley in 1981, settling first in Nampa, Idaho, where Sheldon continued to drive trucks, working for Ida-Cal Freight Lines. However, pain in his knees and the difficulty getting in and out of the truck, along with a desire to be home with his wife and kids prompted a career change. In 1985, Sheldon graduated from the respiratory therapy program at Kaley Medical in Caldwell, Idaho, and went to work at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario where he worked until 2000. His final job was as a phlebotomist and X-ray technician for Physicians Primary Care where he worked for 12 years and retired for good in 2015.
Sheldon’s time in the medical field was something he took great pride in and always looked back on fondly. He enjoyed helping people and cherished the many lifelong friendships that he made wherever he worked.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis; son, Andrew and wife Larra; daughter, Alison and wife Casey; and six grandchildren, Isaac, Brady, Connor, Riley, Shelby and Anthony.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13th, at West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. 1st St., Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Sheldon’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.
