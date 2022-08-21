Sharon Lee Smith NOV. 8, 1946 - AUG. 15, 2022
FRUITLAND
On August 15th, 2022, Sharon Smith peacefully passed away at the age of 76 surrounded by her family. Sharon was born November 8th, 1946 in Seattle, Washington to parents Raymond J. Christensen and Margaret E. Arvidson. She was the third child in the family joining an older brother Randy and an older sister Carol. She attended elementary school in Bellingham, Washington then moved to Payette where she went to high school and graduated in 1964.
Shortly after high school she met Gary Grimes at a carnival, and they began dating. They were married on January 22nd, 1965. They were married 30 years and had two children, Kristie (York) and Stuart. They made their home in Ontario.
Sharon worked for a time at Holy Rosary hospital but spent most of her career working at the family’s business, Chet’s Body Shop, sanding and painting cars. She also did the books for the business. Later she worked at Mackenzie Body and Fender and finished her working days with a brief stint at Woodgrain.
While working at Woodgrain, Sharon met Dale Smith and they were married on April 6th, 2002. Together they built a beautiful home outside of Fruitland where she enjoyed hosting family dinners and getting the family together for the holidays. They took many long road trip vacations and enjoyed sightseeing in other parts of the county.
Throughout her life, Sharon enjoyed camping, fishing, trips to the Oregon Coast, spending time with family, and especially collecting antiques. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren a great deal and kept a huge supply of toys to entertain them when they visited.
Sharon had many cherished friendships throughout her life including her sister, Carol Stephan, sister-in-law, Virginia Christensen, niece, Kim Bottem, niece, Karen Cady, and special friends Jeanne Wells, Joyce Frates, Judy Whaley, Jill Lewis, Diane Hartley and Pam Ceniga.
She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and sibling, and a caring, compassionate, and dedicated friend. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Raymond, mother, Margaret, and son-in-law, Todd. She is survived by her husband Dale Smith, her daughter Kristie York, her son Stuart Grimes (Deanna), her brother Randy Christensen (Virginia), sister Carol Stephan, in addition to nieces, Kim (Paul) Bottem, Karen (Waryd) Cady, Sheri Stephan, a nephew, Eric (Jennie) Stephan, and her grandchildren Matt York (Brooke), Brittany York, Adrianne Grimes, Abigayle Grimes, and Chet Grimes.
The family would like to thank Abbey, Beth, Carmen, Stephanie, Cindy, and the rest of the staff at Ancora Hospice in Fruitland for their tender and compassionate care in Sharon’s final weeks.
Memorial services will be held at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette on Tuesday, August 23rd at 4:00pm. Condolences may be made to Sharon’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.