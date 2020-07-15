Sharon Louise Harral
April 12, 1967 - July 12, 2020
NAMPA, FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Sharon Louise Harral, age 53, of Nampa, formerly of New Plymouth, returned home to her Heavenly Father Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a care center in Nampa. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208-642-3333 / www.shafferjensen.com.
Sharon Louise Harral, born April 12, 1967 to Louis Wilbur Harral and June Stevens in Walla Walla, Washington. She was loved by all who knew her and especially loved by the family that cared for her for over 25 years.
