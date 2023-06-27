On May 28th, 2023 Sharon L. Fenn of Payette, Idaho passed away peacefully at the age of 74 at her home. Sharon was born November 1st, 1948 to Howard Fenn and Helen King. She was the eldest of ten children. She was raised and attended school in Adrian, OR.
As a child you could always find Sharon hiding somewhere with a book in her hand. After graduation she attended college at Treasure Valley Community College and later attended Eastern Oregon University and graduated with a degree in
education.
After getting her degree she returned home and excepted her first and only teaching job as a 3rd grade teacher in the Payette School District in Payette, Idaho. She had taught a total of 41 years as a 3rd grade teacher there at multiple different school buildings in the district. In 2011 Sharon retired. From the minute she retired she took on helping her niece by watching her kids. She enjoyed them so much she was an additional grandmother to them. She would spend her time at the park, doing art projects with them, and playing any different things including hide and seek. She never missed a moment she could spend with her babies. Even if it was learning how to facetime and spending hours watching cartoons
with them after school, she never missed a beat.
Sharon is survived by her sisters Helen Fenn, Connie, Fenn, Rita Fenn (Joe), Carol Buttram (Jim), Nancy Fenn, and Frances Fenn. Also, her brother Gary Fenn. Also by her nieces and nephews Patricia Esplin, Jennifer Huston (Abby), Kelly Villines(Trinity), Christina Ingram(Ty), James Buttram(Christy), Susan Reynolds(Sean), Christopher Buttram (Summer), Joseph Buttram (Jessica), Jason Buttram (Karina), Julie, Joshua, Joaquin, and Sara Alcoser, and Elena Fenn. Along with many great nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Howard and Helen Fenn, and brothers James Fenn and David Fenn.
Funeral will be held June 30th, 2023 at the Owyhee Cemetery, Nyssa, OR at 11am. With a lunch to follow at Cow Hollow Park.
