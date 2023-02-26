Shalon Braswell Aug 29, 1978 – Feb 20, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
On Monday, February 20, 2023, Shalon Braswell, devoted mother of two beautiful daughters Libbi and Jesse, passed away with her family by her side at the age of 44 years.
Shalon was born in August 1978 in LaGrande, Oregon. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1996, and after a couple years attending Eastern Oregon University, ultimately received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon in 2001.
Soon after college, Shalon’s worked for a local oil and gas company in the Tri-Cities, WA, kicking off a 15- year career in the industry, culminating with her role as the Chief Financial Officer of a burgeoning regional oil company. As a professional, Shalon was regarded as a highly competent executive with an unwavering positive outlook, a wicked wit, and uncompromising integrity. Her family and friends will remember her kind and caring spirit, tireless energy, sarcastic humor, and of course her unapologetic “this is what I’m doing, deal with it” stubbornness on matters most dear to her heart. She was a priceless one-of-a-kind mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her.
Shalon’s interests were many and varied. Some of her favorite activities included her annual Memorial Day camping trip with her three longest and dearest friends (Tosha, Evie, and Katie), recounting tales of triumph and misfortune from summers spent working on the family cattle ranch during her teenage years, and binge-watching marathons of Law and Order on television. But her absolute favorite was spending time with her daughters Libbi and Jesse, whether crafting an interesting new art piece, blasting some music and dancing around the house, or just cuddling up in a blanket on the couch and watching a movie.
Shalon is survived by her loving daughters, Libbi and Jesse, her parents Sheri, Chuck, and stepdad Steve, six siblings – Mike, Travis, John, Angela, Camren, and Chance, stepsister Michelle, five nieces, eight nephews, eight aunts and uncles, and countless cousins scattered primarily throughout the Pacific Northwest.
All of those she loved and touched so deeply, please join us in celebrating her life Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Einan’s At Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, Washington. Reception to follow the service.
