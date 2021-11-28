Sean Franklin

Sean Ray Franklin was born January 21, 1987 in Ontario, Oregon and passed away on November 16, 2021 at the age of 34 in Boise, Idaho. Sean’s life ended suddenly and unexpectedly after he succumbed to an undiagnosed liver disorder. Sean’s family will host a memorial service for him on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Payette High School auditorium in Payette, Idaho. The family welcomes all who would like to attend. A wake will follow at the R&L Event Center located at 633 2nd Ave. S. in Payette, Idaho. Arrangements by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Seans family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Sean was a soft-hearted and joyous child who loved cartoons, reading, and swimming. His childhood and adolescent years were spent developing his interests in drama, choir, science, and technology. As an adult, Sean immersed himself into his passion for computers and gaming and created a very loving online community of friends from all over the country.
Sean’s active online community engaged in role playing games multiple times per week. These games provided Sean an opportunity to explore and develop multiple characters and story lines, an interest of his from an early age when he discovered the world of anime and fantasy. In many ways, this online community is where Sean felt most at home.
Sean was a very intelligent, caring, kind, and private person. He had an unmatched memory and a quick wit. His family fondly remembers him as always willing to help in whatever way possible and as a passionate advocate for his beliefs. He was very loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and every life that he touched.
Sean leaves behind his parents, Becky Wolery and Jim Franklin, and his siblings, James Franklin and Katie Franklin. Sean also leaves behind his grandmother, Janet Sutherland, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.