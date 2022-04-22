Scott Charles Winegar was born on May 6, 1977 in Boise, Idaho to Dell and Rosalie Winegar, the 2nd of 5 children. Scott was raised in Fruitland, Idaho on his family’s farm. He loved being outdoors and worked on the farm both as a youth and as an adult, raising sweet corn and peppers during his school years.
Growing up, Scott was involved in FFA and was an Eagle Scout. He was very athletic and excelled at sports of all kinds. While playing football in high school, he incurred multiple injuries which caused much pain and adversity that followed him into his adult life. He graduated from Fruitland High School in 1995. In 2014, Scott moved to Texas and began working with his cousins in their concrete business. It was here that he met and married his wife, Teresa Byrd, on January 16, 2015.
Scott’s children were the light of his life. Any time spent with them was like heaven for him, and he loved to laugh with them and give advice as they grew older. He had a passion for his work and took pride in a job well done. He loved collecting things, including rocks of all kinds! Scott was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and throughout his many trials and health problems, he never lost faith in a loving Heavenly Father. Scott was known for being tender-hearted. He felt things deeply and often shed tears over his loved ones. To know him was to be loved by his big heart.
After sustaining injuries from a cardiac arrest, Scott passed away peacefully on April 16th 2022 at 11:01 pm, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his parents Dell Winegar (Kris) and Rosalie Meine (Bob), his children, Savannah (24), Jalen (21) and Gavin (16), stepchildren Philip (31), Crystal (28) and Joshua (25), his siblings Amy, Amanda (Sean), Justin (Becca) and Anna (Andy), his step siblings Robert, Mary (James), Russell (Lucy), Michelle (Trevor), David (Jennifer) and Jenny (Chase), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held on Monday April 25th from 5-8 pm at the Shaffer Jensen Chapel in Payette, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 26th at 11 am at the Fruitland LDS Church, with the family viewing starting at 10 am. Immediately after, burial services will be held at the Rosedale Cemetery in Payette, Idaho. A Texas Memorial will be held on May 1st from 4-5:30 pm at the Conroe LDS Church on Kharbat Drive.
