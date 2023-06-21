Santiago "Saint" GonzalezMAY 22, 1966 - JUNE 17, 2023
NYSSA
Santiago "Saint" Gonzalez left us on June 17, 2023. After a great strong fight, he succumbed to an illness he had been battling and passed peacefully in his sleep at Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Santiago was born May 22, 1966, in Eagle Pass, Texas to Santiago Gonzalez Gutierrez and Gloria Gonzalez Lopez. He attended Nyssa High School. Santiago was a hard worker that worked in the fields at a very young age helping his family make ends meet. He started working at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory at the age of 19 and retired there after 20 years of service to the company. Santiago was married to his ex-wife, Alicia Martinez Gonzalez and had three wonderful children: Tony, Brandon, Veronica and a grandson he adored, Andre "Sonny" Gonzalez.
Santiago was preceded in death by his father Santiago Sr.; stepfather Severino Lopez; and his brother Jorge Gonzalez. He is survived by his children; grandchildren; and sisters Sandra Garcia, Sonia Gonzalez; and brothers: Larry Gonzalez, Miguel Gonzalez, Gerardo "Payo" Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends who loved him very much.
He loved his boys and enjoyed watching them compete in wrestling. He followed them from town to town and tournament to tournament with unwavering enthusiasm and support. He was extremely proud of their accomplishments. Santiago was an adamant football fan who faithfully cheered for his beloved "49'ers" without end. Santiago was a wonderful, strong, and compassionate man who enjoyed life. He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 23 at the St Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, 504 Locust Ave in Nyssa, Oregon. A Rosary and Viewing will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, June 22 at the church. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.
We would like to thank the entire staff at the Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living Facility for all their love and compassionate care of our beloved Santiago.
