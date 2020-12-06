Sandra Rushton Morrison
June 24, 1936 — Nov 9, 2020
Nyssa
Sandra Rushton Morrison of Nyssa Oregon passed away November 9th, 2020 at the age of 84. She died peacefully in her sleep. Sandra was born June 24th 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to DeForest and Wilma Rushton. Sandra graduated from Idaho State University in 1958 with a degree in education. Sandy married Billie Neil Morrison on August 20th 1958, and they were married over 50 years. Sandy was a teacher at Nyssa High School and Middle School for over 20 years, where she made lifelong friends. Sandy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved being outdoors and was happiest when she was fishing or golfing. Her love of family, friends, children and animals was evident in all she did.
She moved to Tualatin to be near family, but her heart was always with her friends in Nyssa, and her family in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She felt so blessed to have had such a rich life, and spoke of all of her friends and family daily as they meant the world to her.
Sandra is survived by her children Cydni Klauss of Tualatin Oregon, and Whitni Barnhart and her husband Rick of Scottsdale Arizona. Sandy is also survived by her 5 grandchildren Aaron Klauss, Mason Klauss, Ryan Barnhart, Jenna Barnhart and Trace Morrison.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Morrison and her son Andrew Morrison.
We are hoping to plan a celebration of life for both Sandra and Billie in 2021. Details are still to be determined.