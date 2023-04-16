Sandra Patricia Spradlin JUNE 1, 1937 – APRIL 8, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Sandra Patricia Spradlin, our beautiful, loving mother, grandmother, and wife, passed away on April 8, 2023, at age 85. She was born on June 1, 1937, to Samuel and Ruth Brauff in Brooklyn, New York. Her family moved to Boise, Idaho, in June 1947. She grew up in the North End and graduated from Boise High School in 1955.
After high school, Sandra held several jobs in Boise, then married Jake Bainbridge in 1958. She moved to Payette, Idaho, where she resided for 18 years. Sandra was a devoted and supportive mother to her three children and always put her family first.
In 1976, Sandra married Jack Spradlin and moved to Ontario, Oregon, spending her next 20 years there. During that time, Sandra enjoyed her job as an administrative assistant at Ontario Jr. High supporting the teachers and kids. After Sandra and Jack retired, they decided to move to Meridian, Idaho, to be closer to family, and they spent much of their retirement years wintering in Mesa, Arizona.
Sandra lived a full and wonderful life. She was the consummate homemaker, mother, wife, and caretaker, ensuring her children, grandchildren, and husband were loved and always cared for. She particularly cherished every moment with her grandchildren. Sandra also loved spending time with her many wonderful friends from Boise, Payette, Ontario, Meridian, and Mesa.
Sandra loved animals! She walked every morning, rain or shine, in Meridian's Fuller Park to feed the squirrels and ducks. Sandra also ensured her bird baths were full of water and bird seed scattered so the robins, doves, and sparrows could bathe and eat. She loved plants and flowers, and her yard was full of beautiful roses, daylilies, peonies, and daisies, which inspired the names of several of her beloved dogs, including Holly, Lilly, and Daisy.
Those who knew Sandra knew she enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, and a good party. Her favorite pastime was shopping and finding the best bargains. Sandra took great joy in decorating, and she maintained a beautiful, meticulous home. Sandra was blessed with excellent health and abundant energy for her entire life. She unexpectedly died from sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 8, 2023. In God's grace, she passed with her family members present and was most certainly greeted at heaven's gate by all the dogs she ever loved.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jack Spradlin; her three children, Steven Bainbridge, Meridian ID; Dr. Cynthia Bainbridge-Anchustegui and husband Ray Anchustegui, Boise ID; and Lt. Col. Robert Grimes and wife Jennifer Grimes, Middleton ID; stepdaughters Linda Allen, Amarillo TX and MaryAnn Spradlin, Salem OR; her grandchildren Natalia Anchustegui, Boise, ID, Nicolas Anchustegui, Washington DC, and Connor Grimes, Layton, UT; step-grandchildren Jack Allen, Amarillo, TX, Mariah Rawlins, Salem, OR, Miles Spradlin, Washington, DC; and great step-grandchild Hunter Rawlins.
Sandra will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. We will remember her with a smile as a beautiful, fun-loving, caring, and fiercely independent woman.
Services for family and friends are as follows: Viewing Thursday evening, 4/20/23, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick, Meridian, ID 83646; Graveside Service, Friday afternoon, 4/21/23, 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Road, Payette, ID 83661; Celebration of Life Party, 4/21/23, 6:00 – 9:00 pm at the home of Steve Bainbridge, 2579 W. Piazza Dr., Meridian, ID.83646. In lieu of flowers, Sandra requested donations to the Meridian Valley Humane Society, 3313 W. Cherry Ln. #603, Meridian, ID 83646; meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.