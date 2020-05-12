Sandra K. Hart
Aug. 28, 1942 - May 9, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Sandra K. Hart, age 77, of New Plymouth, ID passed away May 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her family in her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Georgetown, IL to Paul and Rosetta Galyen. She was one of 10 children. Sandra married the love of her life, Ron Hart, on Aug. 18, 1962 in Los Angeles, CA. Together they raised two really great children. She worked for the Payette Valley Co-Op for 10 years then transitioned to the USDA Farm Agency Service for 20 years. Her passions in life were family, friends, babies, crocheting, photography, traveling, and church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Galyen; mother, Rosetta Galyen; and brothers, John and Robert Galyen. Sandra is survived by her husband, Ron Hart; daughter, Kim Hart Braniff (Tom) of Vale, OR; son, Wayne Hart (Michelle) of Tahuya, WA; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as seven siblings.
Special thanks go out to grandson Luke, granddaughter Cynthia, and Heart ‘n Home Hospice during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Plymouth First Baptist or the New Plymouth Senior Citizens Center, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
Due to social distancing rules, private family services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, May 14th, at the First Baptist Church, New Plymouth, with a viewing from 11 am to 1 pm prior to the service. A public graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth.
We will stream on Facebook (New Plymouth Idaho First Baptist) and on our YouTube Channel which is at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGEMyI_QlymGfmU_2eYYdyw
