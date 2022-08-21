Sandra Lee GoodenoughAUG. 15, 1945 - AUG. 12, 2022
FORMERLY OF WEISER
Sandra Lee Goodenough passed peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 at home with her family close by. Sandra “Sandy” was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on August 15, 1945 to Mr. and Mrs. Pishek and raised by Gerry and Peggy Volk (Spraker) in San Juan Capistrano, California.
Sandy graduated from Capistrano Union High School and later moved to Idaho where she married David Goodenough. Early 1974 Sandy became a permanent fixture in Weiser, Idaho where, with the combination of “his” and “hers”, she raised six children. Although Sandy stood 4’9” she was a force to be reckoned with. She was known for not holding back her opinions (there were many!) and a knack for telling it like it is. Sandy was a volunteer girls softball coach, enjoyed the social aspects of waitressing and BINGO and with her ‘my door is always open’ attitude was known, and loved, as mom#2/counselor/free babysitter to many. We cannot fail to mention her wicked Christmas lasagna, another “door is always open” event.
Sandy is survived by her brothers Michael Spraker , George Spraker (Heather), previous husbands Leonard Chernoff and David Goodenough, her daughter Teresa Border (Mitch Parker), son Shane Chernoff (Sarah), step children Jody Goodenough-Fleming (Paul), James Goodenough, Dava Ramirez (Joe), Renea Goodenough. She was grandmother to James (JD), Ashten, Eiko, David (DJ), Phillip, Nicolas, Katie, Kacy, Dava Rose, Taylor, Jason, Tyler, Trista, Tiara, Audrey, Stephany, Amy, Hunter, Elijah and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Nathan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at Lake View Park, Nampa Idaho, on Saturday August 27th, 2022, 12:00 – 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch www.youthranch.org/waystogive Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.
The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice, especially Cassie RN, for loving care and support, giving the family the ability to have her at home and ensure that she passed away on her own terms with dignity.