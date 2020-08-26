Sandra Diane Mayo
Sept. 16, 1947 - Aug. 19, 2020
VALE
Sandra Mayo, 72, of Vale, Oregon died at home August 19, 2020 from lung cancer. She was born at Brittingham Nursing Home in Ontario, Oregon on September 16, 1947 to Edwin and Glenna Reilly. She attended Vale schools graduating high school with the class of 1965.
Sandra married Grant Mayo June 1, 1965 and had one son, Tracy, and adopted grandchildren Savhanna and Jacob. Tracy was killed in a farm accident.
Sandra worked for Malheur County Assessors Office for 36 years, retiring ten years ago as Assistant Assessor. She was president at Vale Senior Citizens for 5 years during the move to the new building on Longfellow Street.
She is survived by husband Grant; mother Glenna; grand children Savhanna and Jacob of Vale; and Makala Mayo of Nampa, Idaho; niece Kaena Kaden (Ken) and nephew JT Fontaine (Patti) and family of Meridian, Idaho. Sandra was preceded in death by her son Tracy, father Edwin, her only sister, Carolyn Fontaine, Grandparents Frank and Sylvia Turner, Charles and Hazel Reilly and many more relatives, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Thanks to Paula Paulson for her love and kindness, and friends that visited and called. She loved our Senior friends and dancing group. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Vale Senior Citizens, 100 Longfellow Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.
Services will be graveside at Valley View Cemetery for family at a later date due to Covid-19.
