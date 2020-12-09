Samuel Alvin Denney
APR 29, 1938- DEC 4, 2020
WEISER
Samuel Alvin Denney, 82 of Weiser, passed away peacefully with his wife of 54 years by his side, Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Royal Villa in Payette, Idaho.
Sam was born to Jim and Viola Denney in Midvale, Idaho, where he worked for multiple farmers and at the saw mill. In 1961 he was drafted into the Army where he served 13 months in Korea. After coming home he got married in 1966 and moved to Weiser.
He leaves behind his wife Marcia Denney, Sister Ellen Potter (Milford), Brother Lawerence Denney (Donna), Sister Melva Mock (John) many Nephews, Nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at the Midvale Eastside Cemetery in Midvale, Idaho on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family and a life story viewed at Haren-Wood.com.