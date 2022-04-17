Samantha Maria AlmodovarAPRIL 24, 1994 — APRIL 13, 2022
ONTARIO
Samantha Maria Almodovar Born April 24 1994 in Ontario Oregon, passed away April 13, 2022 at the age of 27 at her residence in Ontario due to complications from her lifelong illness of diabetes. She was known and loved for always having a smile on her face and making friends with everyone she met. Family was very important to her. She was full of life despite her illness taking a toll on her. Samantha is survived by her mother Dorothy Romero Garcia, grandmother Dorothea Romero and her siblings Marcelino Pichardo, Norra Pichardo Garcia, (Noe Garcia), Fabian Romero, Samuel Almodovar, Bianca Almodovar, Susana Almodovar, her Godparents Esteban Arambula and Maria Romero as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jose Cruz Corona, Pedro Almodovar Jr, her father Pedro Almodovar Sr, and her grandfather Hector Romero. Samantha will be greatly missed by many but never forgotten.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at he Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5 — 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1 pm.
