Sally Jane
Madarieta
JULY 11, 1951 — OCT. 27, 2021
EMMETT
Our precious mother, Sally Jane Madarieta, passed away peacefully in her home in Emmett, Idaho, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born in Emmett, Idaho, on July 11, 1951, to the late Boyd and Myrtle Butler. She graduated from Emmett High School and married Mike Madarieta in 1969. Together they had three children. In 2002, Sally adopted a 12-year-old daughter to complete her family.
Sally worked many years as a business manager in the automobile industry. But her greatest love was her family. She treasured her role as mother and grandmother and recently shared how blessed she felt to live her first 18 years of life with her mother (Muma) — and also her last 15. She enjoyed tending her garden and making her legendary caramels for friends and family. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time and creating memories while celebrating traditions with her children and grandchildren – her favorite being Cookie Day.
She will be remembered for her beauty, grace, strength, and happiness. To Sally, life wasn’t about getting or having. Rather, she believed “the meaning of life is to find your gift, while the purpose of life is to give it away.” There wasn’t anything Sally wouldn’t give or do for others.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she happily served her Savior in many capacities. She lived life with compassion and laughter, and she spread love everywhere she went.
She is survived by her daughter Michele Atwood (Rod), sons Todd Madarieta (Bernadette) and Levi Madarieta (Shelly), and her adopted daughter Elisa Ortman (James), who are all residents of Idaho. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, who lovingly called her Nana. The family will greet friends at 10:00am for the viewing. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 980 W. Central Rd., Emmett, Idaho. Interment will be at the Sweet, Idaho, Cemetery at 2:00pm. The family would like to thank First Choice Hospice for their loving care of their mom. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Sweet Syringa Club or the Sweet Grange Hall. www.relyeafuneralchapel.com
