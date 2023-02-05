Ruth Ruriko Sasaki APRIL 6, 1929 - JAN. 12, 2023
FRUITLAND
Ruth Ruriko Sasaki, 93, peacefully passed away on January 12, 2023 in Nampa, Idaho.
Ruth was born April 6, 1929, in The Dalles, Oregon to Toichiro and Sumiko Kuga. She grew up in the Gresham-Troutdale area of Oregon, where her parents ran a farm. During World War II, the family was relocated to the Minidoka Internment camp in Hunt, Idaho and interned there from 1942-1945.
After leaving camp, they moved to the Ontario area. Ruth graduated from Ontario High School in 1947 and went to Portland, OR for one year to attend the Hireta Fashion School for Sewing.
She was married to Roy Sasaki for 40 years before his passing in 1988. They made their home in Fruitland raising six children.
Education was very important to Mom and Dad. Never having the opportunity themselves to attend college, they encouraged their six children to graduate from college. All six children became teachers.
From 1963 to 1994 Ruth worked at Eastside Cafe in Ontario and later was the hostess at Orphan Annie’s in Caldwell from 1995 to 2019. During her time at Orphan Annie’s, she was a staple of the restaurant and everyone who ate there knew Ruth. She loved her job because of the wonderful customers.
Ruth loved baking, cooking, and chatting with the customers. She enjoyed all holidays especially New Year’s Day with the traditional Japanese cuisine.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Toichiro and Sumiko Kuga, husband Roy, daughter Sandra Tucker, brothers Shunichi, Jim and Roy Kuga, sister Fujie Kuga, and grandson Eric Nettleton.
Ruth is survived by Mike and Sue Sasaki, Cathy Sasaki-White and good friend Jerry Houk, Patti and Chuck Ward, Leland and Julie Sasaki, Ellen and Randy Nettleton, son-in-law George (Buzz) Tucker, brother Tad Kuga, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Alphonsus surgical staff, Dr. Fredline, Meadow View staff, Linda Smith, Fun and Kim Yee, and Jewel Fouts.
Ruth’s Celebration of Life will be held on April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Charter School, 1209 Adam Smith Ave., Caldwell. In honor of Ruth, wear your favorite sports team clothing,
A private family burial will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon after the Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers or money, the family prefers donations be made to your favorite charity, school program or athletic team.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com