Ruth Elaine ‘Toots’ Toll Morris SEPT. 5, 1949 — APRIL 29, 2022
FRUITLAND
Ruth Elaine “Toots” Toll Morris was born September 5, 1949, in Payette, Idaho to Chester William “Bill” and Ruth Winnifred Donoho Toll and passed away April 29, 2022, at home in Fruitland of natural causes.
Mom and her twin brother, Butch joined Sonny, Sally, Joe, Zeke, and Pat at home in rural Fruitland. In the early 1950s, the family moved to the corner of 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where they were welcomed by the Hoppell, Bivins and Blevins families. The adventures and misadventures of their childhood provided stories that would never fail to bring tears of laughter whenever they were reunited. Lifelong friendships that Mom treasured were formed in those years.
In 1965, her boyfriend Tuffy Abraham of Payette, brought his friend David Morris along on a date. A short time later, Tuffy broke up with her and the rest is history. Following his return from Vietnam, Mom and Dad were married July 8, 1967, in Payette. They then moved to Tacoma where Dad was stationed at Fort Lewis. While in Tacoma, they were neighbors with another young Army couple, David and Carol Carpenter of Rhode Island. Another lifelong friendship was formed.
Following Dad’s discharge from the Army in 1969, they moved to Fruitland where they remained except for a brief move to the Oregon Coast. Their house was often the site of Saturday night poker parties where their dear friend Ronny Barber and Mom’s brother Joe would sit around the kitchen table with them, telling stories and drinking beer deep into the night with Marty Robbins, Johnny Cash, Johnny Horton, and Jim Reeves records playing in the background.
Mom worked at a few part-time jobs over the years including the Stampeder Motel, Captain Hooks and as a custodian for the Fruitland School District. Mom also worked for neighbor Cary George in her antique shop, Whistling Dixie Antiques, and developed a real talent and passion for restoring antiques back to their original condition.
Mom liked to tell the story of what happened in the beginning of her senior year of high school when a teacher asked her what she wanted to be after graduation. “Mrs. David Morris”, was her reply. For fifty-two years, she loved, honored and cherished him in sickness and in health until his death December 3, 2019. We were so fortunate that Mom and Dad were willing to sacrifice their own wants and needs of material items so that we could have a stay at home Mom. When grandkids came along, they sacrificed time together so that Mom could be home to take care of them while Dad worked as a carpenter out of state.
Mom truly found her calling when she became a Grammy. Amanda, Johndavid, Alexis, Ben and Calvin were all spoiled thoroughly rotten every chance she got. Although she was known to go a tad overboard with Christmas presents, the greatest gift she gave them was herself. She spent countless hours changing diapers, watching Barney, chasing toddlers around the kitchen island and never missed a game, concert or special event in their lives. She was their biggest cheerleader and loved them more than they will ever know.
Mom is survived by her twin brother Butch of Townsend, Montana and sister Pat Cuthbert of Ontario, daughter Kim of Payette, son Bill (Susan) of Payette and grandchildren Amanda, Alexis, Johndavid, Ben and Calvin and several nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband David, parents Ruth and Bill Toll, brothers Sonny and Joe and sisters Zeke and Sally, her best friend Sharon Hoppell Hill and special nieces Linda Laughlin Huff and Babe Cuthbert West.
We would like to give a special thank you to our cousin and Mom’s niece, Ruth Wells and the Angels of Encompass Hospice for taking such good care of our Mom.
A Celebration of Life and potluck lunch will be held Saturday, June 4 at 12pm at the R&L Event Center, 633 2nd Avenue South, Payette, Idaho. All family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Idaho Peace Officer’s Memorial, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian, Id 83642, in honor of her beloved niece, Linda Laughlin Huff.