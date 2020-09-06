Ruth Irene Walsh DeLong
Jan. 31, 1934 - Aug. 22, 2020
VALE
Ruth Irene Walsh DeLong, 86, Vale, OR, entered Eternal Life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Daykin, Nebraska on January 31, 1934, the only daughter of five children to Francis and Madge Walsh. Ruth was raised in Alexandria, Nebraska, where she also met and married Earl Dudley DeLong on January 31, 1950. Soon after, they made the long trip to Willowcreek, Oregon to settle into their first home together. It was here that Dudley and Ruth worked hard, purchased a farm, and continued to spend their lives together, raising their family of eight children. In 1991, they were awarded the Oregon Outstanding Farm Family of The Year by the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, in recognition of their contribution to agriculture, their community, the nation, family achievement, support and involvement in organizations, and good citizenship.
Ruth was a person of good moral character, hardworking, and a strong woman. She loved God and was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family meant everything to Ruth! She was instrumental in planning and hosting numerous family gatherings and celebrations. She also enjoyed dressing classy and wearing pretty jewelry. Ruth was a very busy homemaker raising eight children, but always found time to be actively involved in their numerous activities, as well as church events. She was a member of the Malheur County Home Extension, Willowcreek School Board, a 25 year 4-H Leader, an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, including choir member, serving on Parish Council and Altar Society, as well as Religious Education teacher. Ruth truly loved volunteering at her church and children’s school. She was also an active member of the Holstein Club and Malheur County Dairy Wives. Ruth found much joy in gardening and growing beautiful flowers, and enjoyed socializing with friends. Her 18 grandchildren were very precious and dear to her heart! She loved and adored all of them, and was very happy spoiling them with visits, candy, and gifts. Ruth faithfully attended many of their activities.
Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Dudley DeLong; eight children and their spouses, Deborah DeLong of Ontario, OR, Gary (Kathy) DeLong, John DeLong, and Susan (Jeff) Seals all of Vale, OR, Mary (J.R.) Smith of Richland, WA, Connie (Kevin) Moylan of Meridian, ID, Laura (Geno) Bates of Baker City, OR, and Thomas (Sheri) DeLong of Vale, OR; 18 grandchildren and their spouses, Charles and Kevin DeLong, Randy (Kat), Ryan (Alisha), Rocky (Beth), Robby (Rachel), Russ (Milissa), and Julianna Seals, Ashley (Sean) Osborne, and Joshua Smith, Bill (Jen) Dees and Carolyn (Brian) Lewis, Jessica (Keaton) Tettelbach and Andrew (Monica), and John Bates, and Kylee (Michael) Peterson and Jacob and Maycee DeLong; 19 great grandchildren, Elise, Ellie, Eli, Evan, Everly, Cidney, Caden, Christian, Chloe, Bria, Jenna, Taylor, Bryson, Audrey, Owen, Addi, Devin, Lucy, and Emilia; brother, Perry (Fran) Walsh of Great Falls, MT; sister-in-law, Shirlee Walsh of Papillion, NE; brother-in-law, Daryl (Joan) DeLong of Vale, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Keith (Gerry, Joyce), Dale (Nellie), and Wayne Walsh; great grandson, Brason Seals; and granddaughter-in-law, Kimi Seals.
The family greatly thanks the staff at Sunset Estates for their love and care the last two years, and Encompass Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they gave Ruth.
Memorials can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Vale, OR or local food bank. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale, OR and interment at Valley View Cemetery, Vale, OR under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.