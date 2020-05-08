Ruth Ellen Sears
April 13, 1937 - May 2, 2020
PAYETTE
Ruth Ellen Sears went home to be with her heavenly father on May 2, 2020. She was born in Wilder, Idaho, on April 13, 1937, to Rev. Russell King and Fern (Slanbaugh) King. She attended Fruitland High School.
Ruth worked for Ore-Ida for 35 years. After retiring, she and her husband Rex spent the summers camping at Siscra in Donnelley. They later became part of the staff. Ruth enjoyed camping, fishing and 4-wheeling. She excelled as a seamstress and enjoyed making beautiful quilts for family and friends. She also enjoyed oil painting. Many beautiful paintings hang in her home.
Ruth loved her church family at Highway Worship Center. She and Rex volunteered at the church’s food bank for many years. She later was the leader of the food bank and loved serving God through helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Fern King; sister Marjorie Benjamin; brother Robert King and her granddaughter Nicole.
Ruth is survived by her husband Paul “Rex” Sears; daughters Shelley Hansen and Christy Burns; son Randall Mitchell; brother John King; and sister Sharon Dormandy; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at Ruth’s request.
Isaiah 40:31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.