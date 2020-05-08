Ruth Ellen Sears

April 13, 1937 - May 2, 2020

PAYETTE

Ruth Ellen Sears went home to be with her heavenly father on May 2, 2020. She was born in Wilder, Idaho, on April 13, 1937, to Rev. Russell King and Fern (Slanbaugh) King. She attended Fruitland High School.

Ruth worked for Ore-Ida for 35 years. After retiring, she and her husband Rex spent the summers camping at Siscra in Donnelley. They later became part of the staff. Ruth enjoyed camping, fishing and 4-wheeling. She excelled as a seamstress and enjoyed making beautiful quilts for family and friends. She also enjoyed oil painting. Many beautiful paintings hang in her home.

Ruth loved her church family at Highway Worship Center. She and Rex volunteered at the church’s food bank for many years. She later was the leader of the food bank and loved serving God through helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Fern King; sister Marjorie Benjamin; brother Robert King and her granddaughter Nicole.

Ruth is survived by her husband Paul “Rex” Sears; daughters Shelley Hansen and Christy Burns; son Randall Mitchell; brother John King; and sister Sharon Dormandy; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at Ruth’s request.

Isaiah 40:31

