Russell Hampton Newton
MARCH 18, 1954 — JULY 23, 2021
ONTARIO
Russell Hampton Newton was called home to his Lord on July 23, 2021.
Born March 18, 1954 in Ontario, Oregon to Peggy and Elmer Newton, Rus was raised on a cattle ranch on the Oregon Slope area. Rus, to all who knew him, was a quiet and caring individual.
He attended Millar College of the Bible at Sunnybrae, British Columbia for three years and then transferred and graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, Oregon.
Rus had numerous jobs during his life, including ranching, construction and Ore-Ida.He was very devoted to his Parents, Siblings, Nephews and Nieces. He helped his father on the home ranch for ten years when he was ill
Rus was a very private individual who was devoted to his family members. He especially liked to tell us jokes in which we would roll our eyes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peggy and Elmer Newton and his sister Cathy Lawrence.
He is survived by his Sister Sue Jeanotte, Nieces Tammy Bower, Tricia Lawrence and Tara Hubbird and Nephews Tim Lawrence, Jeremy Lane and Todd Lawrence.
A Gravesite Memorial Service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Road in Payette, Idaho on August 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome.