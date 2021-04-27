RuLyn Loveall
Sept 20, 1965 — April 23, 2021
Formley of Vale
RuLyn Rizzuto came into this world at Holy Rosary in Ontario as a premature baby for Steve and Tamara. She left this world in Boise as RuLyn Loveall at 55 years young. She died of natural causes after short and serious non-COVID 19 illness. RuLyn’s unique name came from being the first grandchild. Grandma Ruth contributed Ru and Grandma Evelyn contributed Lyn and combined we have RuLyn.
RuLyn loved animals immensely from being raised on the family farm outside Vale. She was a 4-H and FFA member, a Vale Viking Cheerleader, Malheur County Dairy Princess, and TVCC Chuckar Chick. RuLyn had near perfect musical pitch. With this came the talents of singing, and playing flute and piccolo. RuLyn also was a small business partner, beauty consultant, AAMA Certified Medical Assistant, and formed a not-for-profit animal rescue all while working in various high technology jobs for 30 years.
RuLyn is survived by many people who love her; especially her daughter Robin Graff (Isaac) and her young grandson Michael. As a member of the LDS faith, we know she was welcomed to the heavenly choir by her namesakes, many relatives and any friends that predeceased her. The family also acknowledges Jackie Z for the great loving care in the last months of her life after opening her home and heart to RuLyn.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to your favorite animal or music charity.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 between 6 — 8 p.m. at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario, OR. A graveside service for internment will take place at the Valley View Cemetery in Vale, OR on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.