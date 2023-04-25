Roy Lee Seiber APRIL 5, 1948 - APRIL 14, 2023
FRUITLAND
Roy was born in Howell County Missouri to Fay and Monroe Seiber. When he was a child the family moved to Parma, Idaho and then to Nyssa, Oregon. Roy spoke often of growing up in Nyssa, his first job, the times in school and the many adventures with family and friends.
After high school Roy attended Treasure Valley Community College and in 1968, he started working for Keith O'Briens Department Store in Ontario. In 1969, he joined the Idaho Army National Guard, Troop C, Weiser, Idaho. In the guard he rose to the rank of Staff Sargent. The unit he was in was an armored cavalry unit where his main job was in training.
Falks ID store, a part of the Keith O'Briens stores, sent him to Stockton, California as a merchandising supervisor. Not caring for California, he moved back to Nampa, Idaho. Falks ID to assistant store manager until the stores were closed in 1985.
His next job was his dream, to work in law enforcement. He started working for the Payette County Sheriff's Department, in detention. In 1990, he was promoted to Sargent/Jail Commander. He went back to school at TVCC and got his degree in Law Enforcement. He helped in getting the State of Idaho POST academy to run a basic Detention Academy for Deputies.
Roy really enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. Jack and Roy were always in the search for the perfect finger steak, going hunting, checking out sporting goods with Clarence and hanging out with Ron. In 1971 Roy and Charlene Wimpy were married and in 1973 they divorced but were best friends all these years. One of his favorite buddies was Lucy the Aussiedoodle who loved stealing something and making Roy chase her.
Roy hobbies were many he loved to compete in practical pistol shooting matches, fishing and hunting, coin collecting, reading, and photography.
Roy had many friends, but one special friend was more than a friend, but truly was his brother and that was Clarence. They shared many adventures and supported each other. Roy loved his family and friends spending time with them. There are too many friends and family to name just know that he cared for you deeply.
There will be no services per his request. To remember him, seek out the best finger steaks, enjoy a day outdoors or make a donation to the Make A Wish Foundation.
