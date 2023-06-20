Rosalie Iva Crump FEB. 5, 1934 - DEC. 19, 2022
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
My mother, Rosalie Iva Crump, formerly of New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away at our home in Hermiston, Oregon from complications due to a brain tumor, on December 19th, 2022.
Rosalie was born on February 5th, 1934 to Lewis N. Lang and Gladys G. (Wheatley), in Marsing, Idaho.
When mom was 3 years old her family moved to Vale, Oregon. While farming there her family grew to include three more sisters and two brothers, making her one of the 'big kids'.
In the 6th grade, the family moved to Payette, Idaho. In 1949 they moved to New Plymouth, where her parents opened Lang's Lunch'N next to the high school, living in an apartment above.
While attending New Plymouth High mom met her future husband, Rudolph 'Rudy' Crump. They were married on November 13th, 1950. They always laughed about their wedding ceremony because dad dropped mom's ring, and it rolled under the piano. Mom said dad and the minister were trying to move the old heavy piano, with dad on his hands and knees and her future mother-in-law, Hattie Crump, giggling as only she could do. Shaking all over but not making a sound. She found out later it was because she didn't know who that man in the suit was, with grandma Lang? She'd never seen grandpa in anything but bib overalls!
Their first home was a tiny house on Holly Ave in New Plymouth. The floor had cracks wide enough to see dirt, but nothing a good deer hide didn't cover. One of their homes was on Bosom Orchards & was not much of a house. More like a shack with no cupboards in the kitchen. I asked her what she did for cupboards? She laughed and said she had dad hang some wood crates on the walls & they worked just fine.
In December of 1951, their first child, Sandi was born. Over the next 7 years three sons, Dan, Alan & Hoby arrived. By this time, my dad was a heavy equipment operator for the Rare Metals Mercury Mine in Weiser Idaho. Dad was transferred in 1961 to an Uranium mine in New Mexico. Dad and mom, with a six week old baby, loaded their family of six, in their 59' Ford station wagon, hooked a wagon to that poor car and moved to Ambrosia Lake, NM. If you can believe it, another employee's wife and four small kids rode with them! I still cannot believe three adults and 8 kids under the age of nine, lived through that 1,000 mile journey? Mom said it was cramped but they made it work.
In 1964 mom and dad decided to move back to Idaho and opened Rudy's Texico in New Plymouth. Mom had always been a stay at home mom but dad needed help. She worked side by side with dad, pumping gas, cleaning windshields, ran the till, kept the books, and detailed too many cars to count. In the 60's, with an oil change, your vehicle was vacuumed, cleaned and all the windows washed inside and out. With mom now working, she taught me how to help clean, cook and take care of three onery boys. The life lessons I learned from her I still use today. After closing the Texico they opened Rudy's Conoco until retiring in 1980. On top of all her 'station' duties she made and sold crocheted critters, knitted slippers and other small craft items right there in office.
After closing the station both mom & dad worked for American Fine Foods in NP. Mom in the labeling plant, dad in mechanics. When dad retired completely she worked, for a short time, in the kitchen at NP Elementary.
I don't know if there's a way to explain my mother's abilities to adapt and do anything she put her mind to. She was self taught and everything was well done or well made. She was an amazing cook and kept the pantry full of food she grew and preserved. She could hunt, loved to fish, hunt arrowheads, sew, knit, crochet, embroidery, garden, farm and she did all her own yard work. She taught herself cake decorating and made my wedding cake and my friend's wedding & special cakes. She had a shop full every tool (thanks to dad) she needed to make her own small craft items that she painted. We sold at local craft fairs and when those became too much she moved her furniture to the walls in her small home in NP and held craft sales in her home. For years many locals filled their Christmas lists with my mother's homemade crafts, holiday foods and candies. And, who could forget her Quillos (quilts that fold into pillows). I wish we'd kept track of just how many she made.
My mother was my confidante and best friend. We enjoyed doing so many of the same things. We loved yard sales! We went to anything that even looked like a sale and some that weren't! We loved antique stores, craft shows, 2nd hand stores, junk stores and flea markets These sales started a love of collecting. Mom bought her first wall pocket at a pawn shop in Hermiston, OR. By the time she sold her home in NP, to her granddaughter, every square inch of most walls were covered in her wall pockets and beautiful pottery collection. We held a few amazing yard sales at her home and when people saw her 'inside' collections they were totally amazed at the sheer quantity and of course the next question was always, "is that stuff for sale?" She wasn't ready to part with any of her collectibles until she left NP. Dad had a huge belt buckles collection and when he passed, mom decided she'd carry on that collection. When she passed there were over 800 belt buckles! If she didn't know what something was or wanted to know more about it, she bought books, looked them up and asked tons of questions.
She taught herself how to use a computer and was never without one. She and Ebay were very good friends!
She is survived by her sister, Jerri Mc Donald of Murray, UT, daughter Sandi Meyer and her favorite son-in-law Ken. Sons Dan of Kelso, WA and Alan (Jenny of Wenatchee, WA) of Umatilla, OR. Grandchildren, Lisa Meyer of Ontario, OR, Annette Meyer of Molalla, OR, Gabe (Brandie) of Umatilla, OR, Brandi Hayes (James) of New Plymouth, ID, Guien of Middletown, CA, Tresa Crump of Vancouver, WA, Kristin Rhoads (Mitch) and Josh of Corpus Christi, TX. Great grandchildren, Hannah, Ellie, Hunter, Emily, Akasha, Robert, Dimiti, Marcell, Devin, Drew, Kensley, Gracie and Molly. A special niece, Christie Sainsbury (Ralph) of So Jordan, UT and Derek Fraizer of LA. So many niece and nephews, that were always a big part of mom's life.
Mom was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Rudy, her brothers Joe, (Fay) Medical Lake, WA, Nolan, New Plymouth, ID and sisters Carol Fraizer of Santa Inez, CA, Dorothy Horn and Wanda Rocks of Well Springs, formally New Plymouth, ID. A son, Hoby Crump, New Pkymouth, ID and his companion, Pam of 17 years, of Nampa, ID, a granddaughter Rusti Crump of Kelso, WA. Great granddaughters, Lera Crump of Washougal, WA and Ashley Reed of Horseshoe Bend, ID.
Yes, this is a book like obituary. This is my tribute to my mother, Rosalie Crump, honoring the amazing wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend she was. And, she was so strong, a breast cancer survivor to prove that point. She is missed every day and what I wouldn't give for one more junk store or yard sale with her. Mom, I will love and miss you till we're searching for 'treasures' in Heaven.
Please join us for an Open House at 1:00 pm to celebrate this amazing woman. June 24, 2023, 453 Ada Rd New Plymouth, Idaho.