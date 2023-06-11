Roque Medina, 48, died unexpectedly on June 4th, 2023, at home. Roque was born May 22nd, 1975, in Ogden Utah, the son of Rogelio Medina and Petra Silvaz Soto (husband Ruben).
Roque attended schools in Homedale, Idaho and studied Welding Technology at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.
Roque started his own construction company which he named Medina Construction.
He married the love of his life Lisa Joy Shepherd on April 15th, 2003, they were married 20 years.
Roque loved the outdoors, he enjoyed camping, riding his ATV 4 wheelers and fishing with his family.
Predeceased: father Rogelio Medina, brothers Rogelio Medina Jr. and Christopher Rhoads.
Surviving: wife Lisa Medina, daughters - Samantha Jaelei Rutherford of Nampa Idaho, Ariana Orozco of Ontario Oregon, Natalina Medina of Ontario Oregon, sons Roque Medina Jr of Nampa Idaho, Ruben Medina of Ontario Oregon, Enrique Medina of Ontario Oregon, grandchildren Lucian Salgado, Mesut Chavez, Trenton Rutherford, Adalyn Rutherford, sibling sisters Linda Chavez (husband Uliverio) of Caldwell Idaho, Cristina Villareal (husband Noe) of Bremerton Washington, Alicia Medina-Binford (husband Jeff) of Houston Texas, Leticia Jimenez (husband Saul) of Belfair Washington, Adriana Medina-Cagan (husband Matt) of Seattle Washington, Becky Medina of Hermiston Oregon, Kimberly Medina of Hermiston Oregon, Crystal Medina-Rhoads of Newton Kansas, sibling brothers Roy Medina (wife Jeni) of Nampa Idaho, Mario Quezada of Homedale Idaho, and Charlie Rhoads of Burrton Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held June 13, 2023 from 10am-2pm at Lienkaemper Chapel 78 N.W. 1st Ave Ontario, Oregon 97914
Celebration of Life Reception on June 13, 2023 at 2:30-5pm at The Church of Latter Day Saints 1705 N.W. 4th Avenue Ontario, Oregon 97914
To plant a tree in memory of Roque Medina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.