Ronald Royce Turner, 87, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023. He was a beloved husband, loving father and devoted member of the Nazarene faith. Ron Turner led a life filled with love, compassion, and a deep sense of commitment to those he held dear. He shared a beautiful journey of love and companionship with his late wife, Garnett, until her passing a decade ago. Her memory remained a source of strength and inspiration for him throughout the years.
Ron Turner was a long-time resident of Ontario, Oregon where he touched the lives of many through his local business and community involvement. As the owner of Turner Floor Covering, Ron was a familiar face in the community. He took great pride in serving his customers and providing them with the best service possible. His dedication and integrity earned him the admiration and trust of both his customers and peers.
Deeply devoted to his faith, Ron attended the Nazarene Church faithfully in his final years. He found comfort and fellowship within the church community. Daily bible reading enriched his life as well. Ron was known for his generosity and willingness to help those in need. His kind heart and compassionate nature touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on his community and family.
Ron Turner will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of hard work, faith, and kindness will be carried on by those he leaves behind. His family finds comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his beloved wife in eternal peace. He is survived by children, Ron Jr., Michelle (Chris) Hale, Ronette (Michael) Withers, Dan (Kathleen) Turner, 13 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held to honor Ronald Royce Turner's life and his dedication to his family and faith.
May he rest in peace forever embraced in the loving arms of his Creator.
