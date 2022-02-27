Ronald Kenneth Tompkins, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Betty of 45 years; and children Ken, Chrystine, David, Tamera, Kelly and Joshua. He and Betty have 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Ron was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Oregon, Iowa and Arizona. He spent over 50 years as a well-respected construction superintendent who specialized in major road and bridge construction in the states of Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Nevada and Colorado. After retiring from construction, Ron and Betty settled down in Ontario, Oregon and served as managers of the Treasurer Valley Mobile Village for the last 10 years. Members of that community remember him as being warm, kind and hard working. There was never a request or project he would say no to, and he and Betty went the extra mile to ensure a safe and happy community. One of his favorite things to do in the park was organize game nights, mainly poker, and enjoy socializing with the residents. He and Betty could be found riding around the park in their golf cart together and always had a smile. Ron was well respected and thought of fondly wherever he was. Growing up in hard times and being adopted at a very young age, Ron could relate and connect with anyone. He always saw the best in people and gave numerous chances to those whom society might have cast aside. The most indelible part of Ron’s legacy however are his children and grandchildren. Every conversation with them, even to his oldest children in their 50’s, always ended with, “I love you and I’m proud of you.” He always made sure they knew he was proud of the person they have become and the legacy they are building.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Tompkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.