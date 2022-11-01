Ronald Everett Dalton, Sr.JUNE 8, 1945 — OCT. 14, 2022
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Ronald Everett Dalton, Sr., 77, of Boise, formerly of Fruitland, ID died peacefully October 14, 2022 in Boise after a long journey, sadly, Alzheimer’s took Ron’s life from his family. A Memorial Service will be held Friday November 4th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel 112 N 9th St. Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Ron’s Family at www.shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
Ronald was born June 8th, 1945 in Folsom, CA to Vern and Floy (Campbell) Dalton. He was a graduate of Roseville High School Class of 1963. He worked many years at the Eldorado Limestone Mines and did construction work. He also worked as a Battalion Chief for the Shingle Springs Volunteer Fire Dept. in California.
He moved to Payette, Idaho in 1981. He worked for the Payette County Hwy District #1 in New Plymouth, Idaho for 28 years. He retired as a Road Superintendent.
Ron was an avid woodworker. He had almost every tool imaginable in his shop. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his ATV. Eventually he took up golfing in his in his retirement. He was a member of the Scotch Pines Golf Course.
Ron is survived by his sons, Ron & Cindy Dalton of Boise, ID; Richard and Beverly Dalton of Mineral, VA; Brian and Donita Dalton of Weiser, ID; Six grandchildren, Nine great grandchildren; sister, Verna and Dave Miller of Fruitland, ID; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother James Dalton, sisters Lila Stover and Jean Smith.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Eagle, ID and The Point AT Meridian and All Care Hospice for making dad final days comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel P.O. Box 730 Payette, Idaho 83661.