Ronald Dean Jacobs
MARCH 26, 1960 — MAY 22, 2021
PAYETTE
Born on March 26, 1960 in Murray, Utah. Passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2021 in Payette, Idaho.
He was so very lucky to be raised by a great Father and Mother. His Father Jake chose to be his Dad by adopting him as a young boy.
Ron was a very loving and giving man. He lived everyday like it was the last.
Ron was raised in Payette and attended school from 1st grade to 12th grade when he graduated in 1978 from Payette High School.
In the Fall of 1978 Ron met Tammy, they dated for about a year and a half and ultimately married March 20th, 1980 in Payette, Idaho.
Ron and Tammy had 3 daughters Becky Eckhart, Heather (Jake) Ruth, and Jennifer Jacobs (Matt Brandon).
From those 3 daughters they were blessed with 11 grandchildren...Alex, Kodi, Braxton, Austin, Landon, Alyxis, Madison, Kimber, Kaitlynn, Caylee, Hudson and Chale who they lost in 2012.
Ron worked for his parents at Sav-On and then was self employed with his wife Tammy. He worked construction on the road from coast to coast for about 9 years after that. When he returned home he joined the Payette Fire Department again as a volunteer, which he was on from the early 80’s to mid 90’s, and then as a full time fireman.
Ron made a lot of good friends from all over the country and had a lot of great friends here in Payette who were like family to him. Without his friends and family the last few years would have been a lot harder, they really helped him and his family to get through the last couple years.
Ron will be missed so very much. He had a special personality and knowledge of many things. He loved spending time on his porch with his dog Bobby and cat Charles and anyone that came by for a visit. Tammy and Charlie will miss our “Porch Monkey” very much!
There will be a Party on July 17th, 2021 at 11am to celebrate Ron’s life at R&L Event Center in Payette, Idaho. Please join the family in celebrating his life. There will be a brief service that will start right at 11am, we will be outside to begin with so please stand in the parking lot when you arrive. There will be a potluck afterwards. If you would like to contribute please call or text Heather at 208-405-5116.
The family of Ron would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Life really is short!