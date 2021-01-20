Ronald Collingwood
JAN. 9, 1939 — JAN. 5, 2021
PAYETTE
Ronald Ray Collingwood passed away on January 5, 2021 after a sudden illness at the age of 81. A true Idaho native, Ron was a veteran, husband, and father who served his country, community, and family. He served his community as plumber/owner of McCrea Heating and Plumbing. Ron is survived by Roxanne Collingwood, his loving wife of 40 years, sons, daughters, and the large extended family he cultivated. A celebration of life will be held a Pine Creek Mountain Estates, Cambridge, Idaho in the Spring. Condolences may be made to Ron’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.